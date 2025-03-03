NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Prudent Investors Network Inc.

Prudent Investors Network Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,936 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 0.2% of Prudent Investors Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Prudent Investors Network Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 896.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10,796.1% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 563,329 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $69,594,000 after acquiring an additional 558,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers National Bank boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 886.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 21,480 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 19,302 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $608,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 480,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,056,016.72. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock worth $146,405,286 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $124.81 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.62.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

