Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 8,746 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.03, for a total transaction of $1,513,320.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,003,508.51. The trade was a 23.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark began coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PAG

Penske Automotive Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of PAG stock opened at $168.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.71. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.32 and a twelve month high of $180.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.17. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.