Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Premier were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Premier by 61,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Premier by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Premier by 576.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John T. Bigalke sold 1,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $25,207.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,142.74. This trade represents a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Leigh Anderson sold 20,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $437,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,149.16. This represents a 15.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,010 shares of company stock worth $916,911. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PINC opened at $18.18 on Monday. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.69 and a twelve month high of $23.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.78 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Premier’s payout ratio is -840.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Premier from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Premier from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Premier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

