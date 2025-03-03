Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,162 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $6,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 595.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after acquiring an additional 211,864 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 271.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 139,512 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at $5,743,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Fox Factory by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 927,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,471,000 after purchasing an additional 127,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 474.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 101,437 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $27.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.66. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $54.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 106.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.58.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.31 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

