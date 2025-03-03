Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $6.54 Million Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,701 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $6,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BHF. Creative Planning lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth about $430,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 989.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 11.1% in the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 13,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

BHF stock opened at $59.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $64.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $1.32. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 26.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 EPS for the current year.

BHF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BHF

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP Myles Lambert sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $434,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,141.90. The trade was a 20.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $610,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,982. The trade was a 13.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.