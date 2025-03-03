Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,521 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XFLT. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 270,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 17,427 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 10.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 216,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 19,947 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 205,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 47,473 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 65,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Price Performance

XFLT stock opened at $6.39 on Monday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.75.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Announces Dividend

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.79%.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

