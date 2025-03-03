Private Advisor Group LLC Has $561,000 Stock Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Pegasystems by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,858,000 after acquiring an additional 45,233 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pegasystems by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 16,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Pegasystems by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 102,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,574,000 after buying an additional 11,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PEGA. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total transaction of $70,560.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,006.59. The trade was a 1.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan Trefler sold 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $2,437,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,308,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,353,860.68. This trade represents a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,493 shares of company stock worth $4,179,120 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $78.51 on Monday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $113.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.12 and a 200-day moving average of $85.09. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.20). Pegasystems had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 32.09%. Analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

