Private Advisor Group LLC Has $573,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JTEK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, SilverOak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the third quarter worth $264,000.

Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF stock opened at $76.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 1.82. JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $55.66 and a 12-month high of $85.28.

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.

