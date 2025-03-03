Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 255.7% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 213.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000.

Shares of BUG stock opened at $33.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $904.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.89. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $36.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.39.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.0305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

