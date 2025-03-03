Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,023 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 627.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 9,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 8,324 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 14,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VOD shares. StockNews.com lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $8.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.09. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

