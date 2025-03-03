Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 25.2% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,318,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,087,000 after buying an additional 265,115 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $8,195,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,836,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,425,000 after purchasing an additional 185,069 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 34.1% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 605,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,841,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter worth $4,106,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $46.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.78. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.37 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.4213 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.36%.

Several research analysts recently commented on OGE shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

