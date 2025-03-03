Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 70,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Performance

URNM stock opened at $34.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.11. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $60.17.

About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

