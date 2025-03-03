QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,266 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QNST. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 880.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 10,000 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,836,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,955,585.08. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $194,846.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 337,031 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,269.28. The trade was a 2.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QuinStreet stock opened at $19.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -89.00 and a beta of 1.06. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $26.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.99.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.21). QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. As a group, analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QNST shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on QuinStreet from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

