Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Stock Price Up 20.8% – Here’s What Happened

Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 20.8% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 120,991 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 223,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Radius Gold Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 10.20 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Radius Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds interests in the Maricela project covering an area of 155 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico; the Rambler project covering an area of 10,379-hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Amalia project covering an area of 10,250 hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.