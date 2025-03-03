Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RXRX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 527.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 84,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 71,182 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,173.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 87,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 80,664 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ RXRX opened at $7.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.86. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $14.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 579.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.56%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Leerink Partners cut their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RXRX

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.