Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Autodesk Q1 Earnings

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Autodesk in a research report issued on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson analyst W. Jellison forecasts that the software company will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Autodesk’s current full-year earnings is $5.76 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Autodesk’s FY2026 earnings at $7.03 EPS.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $311.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.43.

Autodesk Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $274.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $195.32 and a 12 month high of $326.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $296.63 and a 200-day moving average of $287.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Autodesk by 406.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,875,320 shares of the software company’s stock worth $849,858,000 after buying an additional 2,307,960 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $632,566,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $510,189,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $544,381,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,206,237 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $652,127,000 after purchasing an additional 670,699 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

