Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for URBN FY2026 Earnings

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group lifted their FY2026 earnings estimates for Urban Outfitters in a research report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $4.62 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.16. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $3.91 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $58.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.62. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $60.90.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.86%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,469 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,765,000 after buying an additional 18,249 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 36.0% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 53,715 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 14,220 shares in the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth approximately $642,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $765,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,073,416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $79,433,000 after acquiring an additional 62,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $757,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 495,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,012,448. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

