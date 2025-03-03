Rhumbline Advisers Sells 229,812 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,271,676 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 229,812 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Plug Power were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 803,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 49,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 12,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Plug Power Stock Performance
NASDAQ PLUG opened at $1.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average is $2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.79. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $4.90.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Plug Power Profile
Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.
