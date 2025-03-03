Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Position Raised by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROST. State Street Corp grew its position in Ross Stores by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,137,281 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,127,802,000 after purchasing an additional 67,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,152,045 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,222,915,000 after purchasing an additional 34,475 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,812,233 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,025,309,000 after purchasing an additional 316,652 shares during the last quarter. Marshfield Associates lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 3,908,958 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,337,000 after acquiring an additional 14,193 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,862,684 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $581,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price (down from $178.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $179.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.06.

Ross Stores stock opened at $140.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.86. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.53 and a twelve month high of $163.60.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

