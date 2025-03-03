Sanctuary Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 44,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NCLH opened at $22.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $29.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Argus raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.31.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

