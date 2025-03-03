Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,606 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SEA were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SE. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 33.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 600 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 33.7% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 603 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 2.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SE. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of SEA from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of SEA from $69.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, November 4th. Phillip Securities restated a “reduce” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of SEA from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.43.

NYSE:SE opened at $127.05 on Monday. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $48.14 and a 12 month high of $139.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.72 and its 200-day moving average is $104.60. The firm has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 846.99 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

