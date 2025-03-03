Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX) Stock Price Down 13.9% – Should You Sell?

Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 13.9% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16. 1,568,296 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 370% from the average session volume of 333,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.57.

Silver X Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc. It primarily holds interest in the Nueva Recuperada project located in Huancavelica, Peru. It also holds interest in the Coriorcco gold project located in Peru.

