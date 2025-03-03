SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KBE. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 678.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter worth about $84,000.

KBE stock opened at $57.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.12. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $42.77 and a 52 week high of $63.74.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

