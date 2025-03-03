Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,873,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,142,000 after acquiring an additional 605,755 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,492,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,969,000 after buying an additional 102,786 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,335,575,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,997,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,073,000 after buying an additional 28,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,567,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,788,000 after buying an additional 297,035 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPOT opened at $608.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $536.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $446.47. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $249.58 and a one year high of $652.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.06 billion, a PE ratio of 102.21 and a beta of 1.63.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $356.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $555.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $510.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.43.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

