Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 93 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 473,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,972,000 after acquiring an additional 69,451 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the third quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 11,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,495,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 116,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 105,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,833,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $1,153,069.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,698,459.65. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $264.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $258.55 and its 200-day moving average is $237.33. The company has a market capitalization of $739.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $179.20 and a 52 week high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

