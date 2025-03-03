Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Shares Up 66.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) traded up 66.7% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20. 6,932,558 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,017% from the average session volume of 620,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWM. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.45 to C$0.30 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.30 to C$0.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.66.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$86.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd is a Canadian company that is engaged in providing midstream infrastructure and a natural gas storage facility. It mainly focuses on the purchase, sale, and transportation of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) such as propane and natural gasoline throughout North America and export to premium markets.

