Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Shares Up 66.7% – Still a Buy?

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) rose 66.7% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 6,932,558 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,017% from the average daily volume of 620,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TWM shares. CIBC upped their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.30 to C$0.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.45 to C$0.30 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.66.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.23. The stock has a market cap of C$86.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd is a Canadian company that is engaged in providing midstream infrastructure and a natural gas storage facility. It mainly focuses on the purchase, sale, and transportation of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) such as propane and natural gasoline throughout North America and export to premium markets.

