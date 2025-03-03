Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Shares Up 66.7% – What’s Next?

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 66.7% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20. 6,932,558 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,017% from the average session volume of 620,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.45 to C$0.30 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.30 to C$0.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.66.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Trading Up 66.7 %

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.23. The firm has a market cap of C$86.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd is a Canadian company that is engaged in providing midstream infrastructure and a natural gas storage facility. It mainly focuses on the purchase, sale, and transportation of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) such as propane and natural gasoline throughout North America and export to premium markets.

