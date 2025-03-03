Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Stock Price Up 66.7% – Here’s What Happened

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 66.7% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 6,932,558 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,017% from the average daily volume of 620,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TWM shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.30 to C$0.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.45 to C$0.30 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.66.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$86.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd is a Canadian company that is engaged in providing midstream infrastructure and a natural gas storage facility. It mainly focuses on the purchase, sale, and transportation of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) such as propane and natural gasoline throughout North America and export to premium markets.

