Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Stock Price Up 66.7% – Here’s Why

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 66.7% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20. 6,932,558 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,017% from the average session volume of 620,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TWM. Scotiabank cut their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.45 to C$0.30 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.30 to C$0.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.66.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$86.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.24, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.23.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd is a Canadian company that is engaged in providing midstream infrastructure and a natural gas storage facility. It mainly focuses on the purchase, sale, and transportation of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) such as propane and natural gasoline throughout North America and export to premium markets.

