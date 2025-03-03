Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Stock Price Up 66.7% – Should You Buy?

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) shares rose 66.7% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 6,932,558 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,017% from the average daily volume of 620,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWM. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.45 to C$0.30 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Atb Cap Markets cut Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.30 to C$0.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.66.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$86.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd is a Canadian company that is engaged in providing midstream infrastructure and a natural gas storage facility. It mainly focuses on the purchase, sale, and transportation of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) such as propane and natural gasoline throughout North America and export to premium markets.

