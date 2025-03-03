Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Trading 66.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 66.7% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 6,932,558 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,017% from the average daily volume of 620,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
TWM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.45 to C$0.30 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.30 to C$0.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.66.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd is a Canadian company that is engaged in providing midstream infrastructure and a natural gas storage facility. It mainly focuses on the purchase, sale, and transportation of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) such as propane and natural gasoline throughout North America and export to premium markets.
