Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Trading 66.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) traded up 66.7% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20. 6,932,558 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,017% from the average session volume of 620,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.45 to C$0.30 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.30 to C$0.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.66.

The stock has a market cap of C$86.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.23.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd is a Canadian company that is engaged in providing midstream infrastructure and a natural gas storage facility. It mainly focuses on the purchase, sale, and transportation of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) such as propane and natural gasoline throughout North America and export to premium markets.

