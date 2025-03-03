Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Trading 66.7% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) were up 66.7% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 6,932,558 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,017% from the average daily volume of 620,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TWM shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.45 to C$0.30 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.30 to C$0.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.66.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Price Performance

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

The company has a market capitalization of C$86.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.03.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd is a Canadian company that is engaged in providing midstream infrastructure and a natural gas storage facility. It mainly focuses on the purchase, sale, and transportation of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) such as propane and natural gasoline throughout North America and export to premium markets.

