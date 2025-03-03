Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Trading Up 66.7% – Should You Buy?

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 66.7% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20. 6,932,558 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,017% from the average session volume of 620,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

TWM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.30 to C$0.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.45 to C$0.30 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.66.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$86.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.03.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd is a Canadian company that is engaged in providing midstream infrastructure and a natural gas storage facility. It mainly focuses on the purchase, sale, and transportation of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) such as propane and natural gasoline throughout North America and export to premium markets.

