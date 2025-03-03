Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Trading Up 66.7% – What’s Next?

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 66.7% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 6,932,558 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,017% from the average daily volume of 620,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWM. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.30 to C$0.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.45 to C$0.30 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.66.

The company has a market capitalization of C$86.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.24, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.23.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd is a Canadian company that is engaged in providing midstream infrastructure and a natural gas storage facility. It mainly focuses on the purchase, sale, and transportation of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) such as propane and natural gasoline throughout North America and export to premium markets.

