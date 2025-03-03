TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in TransDigm Group by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,354.08, for a total transaction of $27,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $11,046,584.64. This represents a 71.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,257.09, for a total transaction of $3,771,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,525,524. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,647 shares of company stock valued at $155,847,223. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,368.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1,136.27 and a 52 week high of $1,451.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,314.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,324.75.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TDG. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,472.47.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

