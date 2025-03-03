Truist Financial Corp Decreases Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Five Below were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Five Below by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Five Below by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Stock Performance

FIVE stock opened at $86.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.59 and its 200 day moving average is $92.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $64.87 and a one year high of $212.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $843.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.48 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Five Below from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Five Below from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $498,635.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,552.92. This trade represents a 8.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

