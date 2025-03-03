Truist Financial Corp Has $713,000 Holdings in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in WK Kellogg were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KLG. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of WK Kellogg by 12,352.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,516,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WK Kellogg by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,802,000 after purchasing an additional 38,939 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in WK Kellogg by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,124,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,240,000 after purchasing an additional 266,877 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in WK Kellogg by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,112,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,036,000 after buying an additional 79,808 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WK Kellogg by 72.3% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 542,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after buying an additional 227,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WK Kellogg stock opened at $19.86 on Monday. WK Kellogg Co has a 52-week low of $14.37 and a 52-week high of $24.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.93.

WK Kellogg ( NYSE:KLG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. WK Kellogg had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 39.81%. On average, analysts expect that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from WK Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. WK Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.48%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KLG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of WK Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WK Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.88.

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

