Truist Financial Corp Increases Stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOS. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period.

Shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II stock opened at $23.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.93. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $19.22 and a 12-month high of $24.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1523 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

