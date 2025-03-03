Trust Point Inc. Has $21.55 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Trust Point Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 160,475 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.5% of Trust Point Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $21,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA opened at $124.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.12. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $153.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,351,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,802,848.80. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock valued at $146,405,286 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Melius Research raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Phillip Securities restated an “accumulate” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.62.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

