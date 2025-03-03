Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,119,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $126.11 on Monday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $95.67 and a 1 year high of $127.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.61.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

