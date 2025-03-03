William Blair Has Positive Outlook of argenx FY2026 Earnings

Get argenx alerts:

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of argenx in a report released on Friday, February 28th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $26.61 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $26.08. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for argenx’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for argenx’s FY2027 earnings at $28.62 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $40.92 EPS.

ARGX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on argenx from $717.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (up previously from $660.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on argenx from $620.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on argenx from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, argenx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.17.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $624.67 on Monday. argenx has a 12 month low of $349.86 and a 12 month high of $678.21. The stock has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of -709.85 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $642.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $591.22.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.60. argenx had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $761.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.52 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 369.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

