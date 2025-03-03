Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 463 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 13,526 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.75.

Badger Meter Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BMI stock opened at $209.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.87 and a 12-month high of $239.11.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.