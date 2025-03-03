Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPF. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter worth about $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 11,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CPF opened at $29.02 on Monday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The company has a market cap of $785.35 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average is $28.91.

Central Pacific Financial Increases Dividend

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 54.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Central Pacific Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

See Also

