Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,174 United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,174 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 403.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 3,865.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Trading Up 2.0 %

United States Lime & Minerals stock opened at $93.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.38. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.53 and a 12 month high of $159.53.

United States Lime & Minerals Increases Dividend

United States Lime & Minerals ( NASDAQ:USLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 34.27%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is a positive change from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 6.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sandra C. Duhe sold 3,157 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $298,683.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,330.08. The trade was a 59.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered United States Lime & Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Read Our Latest Report on USLM

United States Lime & Minerals Profile

(Free Report)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.