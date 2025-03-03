Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,229 Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,229 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Argan by 81.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 911,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,408,000 after acquiring an additional 409,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Argan by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,905,000 after buying an additional 16,055 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Argan by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,141,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Argan by 72.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 114,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,586,000 after buying an additional 47,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Argan by 46.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after buying an additional 21,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Argan stock opened at $130.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.19. Argan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.15 and a 12 month high of $191.46.

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The construction company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $257.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.60 million. Argan had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. CJS Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Argan in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

In other Argan news, CFO Richard H. Deily sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,050. This trade represents a 17.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter W. Getsinger sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.24, for a total value of $124,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,037.48. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,185 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,359 over the last 90 days. 11.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

