Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys 1,040 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 68.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get UniFirst alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNF. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 194.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in UniFirst by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in UniFirst by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UniFirst by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in UniFirst by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNF shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Insider Activity at UniFirst

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $274,024.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,682.25. This trade represents a 16.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UniFirst Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $214.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.89. UniFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $149.58 and a 12-month high of $243.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.02.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $604.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.60 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.90%.

UniFirst Company Profile

(Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.