Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Holdings in Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 72,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Powerfleet in the fourth quarter valued at $23,147,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Powerfleet in the fourth quarter valued at $11,034,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Powerfleet in the fourth quarter valued at $10,982,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Powerfleet in the fourth quarter valued at $7,361,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Powerfleet in the fourth quarter valued at $2,706,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AIOT shares. Northland Securities upped their price target on Powerfleet from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Powerfleet in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Powerfleet in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Powerfleet from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

In related news, insider Catherine J. Lewis sold 82,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $578,170.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 240,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,782.10. This trade represents a 25.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AIOT stock opened at $7.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average is $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.21. Powerfleet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $8.71.

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Powerfleet, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

