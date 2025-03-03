Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Shares in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Loews by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Loews by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 60,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Loews by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Loews by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $4,254,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,105,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,538,407.32. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 7,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $635,408.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,568,191 shares in the company, valued at $132,276,910.85. This represents a 0.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,224 shares of company stock worth $5,210,120 over the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Loews Stock Performance

L opened at $86.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.48. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $72.91 and a 1-year high of $88.29.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 8.04%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.91%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

